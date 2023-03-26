Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,761,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,176,944.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.



