Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
