HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
TYRA stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $676.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.