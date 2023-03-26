HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TYRA stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $676.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,843 shares of company stock worth $2,745,488 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

