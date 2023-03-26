Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $251.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.07.

Shares of HSY opened at $247.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.90.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

