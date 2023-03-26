Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

