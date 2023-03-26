Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Generation Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 240,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

