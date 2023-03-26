Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.