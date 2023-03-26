Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $11.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Upland Software by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Upland Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

