Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 5.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

