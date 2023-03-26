Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
Several analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.38.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
