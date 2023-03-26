HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

