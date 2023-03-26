Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,853,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

