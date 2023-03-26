First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.14 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

