Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,707,023.20 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $18.13 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $196,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

