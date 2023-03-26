Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,652,378.28 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,370.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

NYSE IOT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 4,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

