Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,024,625.68 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $2,024,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,187,314 shares in the company, valued at $229,347,189.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

