Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,024,625.68 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $2,024,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,187,314 shares in the company, valued at $229,347,189.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10.
  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

