Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

CLNN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

