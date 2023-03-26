PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Director Suhail Rizvi Buys 7,293,790 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) Director Suhail Rizvi purchased 7,293,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

