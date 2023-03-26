Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.