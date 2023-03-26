Jefferies Financial Group Boosts So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target to $2.56

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.20 to $2.56 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised So-Young International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Stock Up 1.4 %

So-Young International stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About So-Young International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.