Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $39.00 at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

