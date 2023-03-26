Citigroup Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $9.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

DTC stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $649.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

