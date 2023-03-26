HC Wainwright Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $10.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

