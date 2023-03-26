HC Wainwright Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $10.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.