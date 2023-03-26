Citigroup Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $21.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

CTRA opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

