Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CNTX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

