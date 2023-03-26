Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

