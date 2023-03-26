OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.