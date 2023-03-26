Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $19.14.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
