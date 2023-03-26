Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of CDTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.44.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
