Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

