StockNews.com Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

