Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,648,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Arch Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 195.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

