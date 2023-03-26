Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.97. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.