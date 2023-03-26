Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

OLLI opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

