PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $782,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

