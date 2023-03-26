vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

