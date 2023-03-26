RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of RDHL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $115.60.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.