Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,225. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

