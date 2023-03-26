Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

TAST stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 378,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

