Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
TAST stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
