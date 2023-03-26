Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

