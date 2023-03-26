StockNews.com Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to “Hold”

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
PFMT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.
Performant Financial Stock Up 6.3 %
PFMT stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of -0.39. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.