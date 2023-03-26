Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,117,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,971,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

