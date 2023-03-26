Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $70.36

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

