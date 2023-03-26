Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

GSBD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

