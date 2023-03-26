Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $46.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.
ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Adient Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
