Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $46.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 311,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,286 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

