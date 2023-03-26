Critical Comparison: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 5 2 1 2.50

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.19 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.66 Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.05 $1.88 billion $2.53 11.28

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16% Weyerhaeuser 18.46% 21.08% 12.91%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.