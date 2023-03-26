Head-To-Head Comparison: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 31.38% 52.20% 23.74% PermRock Royalty Trust 86.79% 12.88% 12.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.59 $6.02 billion $9.12 5.11 PermRock Royalty Trust $12.23 million 6.45 $7.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Devon Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Devon Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 7 9 1 2.65 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $72.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.