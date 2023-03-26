Financial Survey: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.15 billion 1.33 $907.00 million $5.80 4.87 Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.85 $101.39 million $3.32 5.64

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 10 3 0 2.07 Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $56.91, indicating a potential upside of 101.46%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 27.18% 18.36% 1.02% Hanmi Financial 32.92% 16.31% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Hanmi Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

