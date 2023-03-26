Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,955,000 after buying an additional 641,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after purchasing an additional 691,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.