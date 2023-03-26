Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

