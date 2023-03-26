Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $20.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Upwork Stock Performance
Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.11.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Upwork by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
