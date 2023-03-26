Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.12 $670.25 million $1.50 34.45

Analyst Ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 11.67% 6.18% 4.30%

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.