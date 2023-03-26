Reviewing Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07%

Volatility and Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 126.28 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

