Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $6.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.73. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

